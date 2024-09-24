Urgent Investment Needed to Address Rising Health Challenges for 1.3 Billion Adolescents, WHO Report Warns

Mental health issues, sexual and reproductive health needs, and evolving global risks call for immediate action to safeguard adolescent well-being, says new WHO publication.

Increased global investment is urgently required to tackle the growing health risks faced by the world’s 1.3 billion adolescents (aged 10-19 years), according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO). Adolescence, marked by major physical, emotional, and social transitions, is a critical period for shaping long-term health outcomes. Failure to address the health challenges during this period could result in significant health and economic consequences for societies worldwide.

"Promoting and protecting the health and rights of young people is essential to building a better future for our world," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "Failing to address adolescent health threats will not only harm young people but will also lead to spiraling economic costs. Investing in adolescent health services and programs is both a moral imperative and an economic necessity."

Concerning Trends in Adolescent Health

The report, launched during the UN's Summit of the Future, highlights alarming trends in adolescent health over the last decade. Currently, 1 in 7 adolescents worldwide suffer from mental health disorders, with high rates of depression and anxiety. Additionally, adolescent girls continue to face high levels of anemia, unchanged since 2010, while nearly 1 in 10 adolescents are now classified as obese. Rising rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like syphilis, chlamydia, and genital herpes are particularly concerning, as untreated cases can have lifelong health consequences.

Violence, including bullying, also remains a significant threat to adolescent health, affecting millions each year and leading to severe physical and mental health issues.

At the same time, growing efforts to restrict adolescents’ access to sexual and reproductive health care, as well as comprehensive sexuality education, are exacerbating health risks. Restrictive age-of-consent policies are limiting access to STI and HIV services, marginalizing young people and reducing their likelihood to seek health care, potentially leading to long-term negative health outcomes.

Broader Challenges: Climate Change, Conflict, and Inequality

Beyond specific health concerns, adolescents are also increasingly impacted by global issues such as climate change, armed conflict, and widening inequalities, all of which pose significant threats to their future health and well-being.

Hope Through Strategic Investment and Policy Change

Despite these challenges, the report emphasizes that progress is possible with the right investments. For example, adolescent HIV infections have decreased due to sustained global efforts, while adolescent pregnancies and harmful practices like female genital mutilation and early marriage have also declined. Additionally, increased time in school, particularly for girls, has contributed to improved health outcomes.

The authors advocate for increased investment in fundamental areas such as education, healthcare, and nutrition for adolescents. They also call for stronger legal frameworks to protect adolescent health and rights, as well as more responsive health systems that cater to the unique needs of this age group. Crucially, they emphasize the importance of empowering young people to take an active role in shaping policies and programs that affect their future.

"Adolescents are powerful and incredibly creative forces for good when they are able to shape the agenda for their well-being and their future," said Rajat Khosla, Executive Director of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (PMNCH). "Leaders must listen to young people and ensure they are active decision-makers. They are critical for the world’s future social, economic, and political stability."

Global Commitments to Protect Adolescent Health

Earlier this year, world leaders committed to accelerating efforts to improve adolescent health at the World Health Assembly. Implementing these commitments, alongside those outlined in the UN’s Pact for the Future, will be essential to safeguarding the health and well-being of both current and future generations.

As the WHO report underscores, investing in adolescent health today is an investment in the future—one that will yield long-term social, economic, and political benefits for societies worldwide.