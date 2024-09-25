Innovative Whole Breast Reconstruction Using Biological Mesh at Tata Memorial Centre

In a significant medical breakthrough, the Tata Memorial Centre's research wing in Navi Mumbai has successfully performed a complete breast reconstruction using a biological mesh known as Braxton. This innovative procedure marks a considerable advancement in breast reconstruction techniques, offering a less painful and quicker alternative to traditional surgeries.

Unlike conventional methods that require tissue from other parts of the patient's body, the Braxton mesh technique minimizes risks such as pain, infection, and scarring associated with donor tissues. Performed by senior surgical oncologist Dr. Amar Deshpande and his team, the procedure took place on September 10 and promises a shorter recovery period of about 3-4 weeks.

The Tata Memorial Centre's Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research, and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) treats approximately 5,000 breast cancer cases annually. The institution has been at the forefront of adopting modern surgical techniques that balance effective cancer treatment with aesthetic considerations, making strides in the field of medical innovation.

