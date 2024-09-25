Left Menu

Innovative Whole Breast Reconstruction Using Biological Mesh at Tata Memorial Centre

Tata Memorial Centre's research and development team in Navi Mumbai has achieved a milestone by performing whole breast reconstruction using a biological mesh called Braxton. This procedure is quicker, less painful, and eliminates the use of patients' own tissue from another part of their body, leading to faster recovery and lesser complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:52 IST
Innovative Whole Breast Reconstruction Using Biological Mesh at Tata Memorial Centre
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant medical breakthrough, the Tata Memorial Centre's research wing in Navi Mumbai has successfully performed a complete breast reconstruction using a biological mesh known as Braxton. This innovative procedure marks a considerable advancement in breast reconstruction techniques, offering a less painful and quicker alternative to traditional surgeries.

Unlike conventional methods that require tissue from other parts of the patient's body, the Braxton mesh technique minimizes risks such as pain, infection, and scarring associated with donor tissues. Performed by senior surgical oncologist Dr. Amar Deshpande and his team, the procedure took place on September 10 and promises a shorter recovery period of about 3-4 weeks.

The Tata Memorial Centre's Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research, and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) treats approximately 5,000 breast cancer cases annually. The institution has been at the forefront of adopting modern surgical techniques that balance effective cancer treatment with aesthetic considerations, making strides in the field of medical innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024