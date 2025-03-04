Left Menu

Court Blocks Unlawful Land Acquisition for Navi Mumbai Airport

The Bombay High Court struck down the urgent land acquisition by CIDCO and Maharashtra government for Navi Mumbai airport's ancillary work, citing lack of justification for bypassing rights of landowners in Vahal village. The court highlighted the violation of natural justice and called for lawful procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:02 IST
Court Blocks Unlawful Land Acquisition for Navi Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has questioned the Maharashtra government and CIDCO for arbitrarily invoking an urgency clause to acquire land for the Navi Mumbai international airport's ancillary work. The court deemed the acquisition process illegal, quashing the Section 6 declaration under the Land Acquisition Act.

A bench of Justices M S Sonak and Jitendra Jain ruled that the authorities failed to justify bypassing the mandatory provision of Section 5A, which provides affected landowners the right to be heard. The bench emphasized the urgency clause should only be applied in cases of 'grave and real urgency'.

The court pointed to a lack of material evidence to substantiate the urgency and highlighted the fundamental rights of landowners for a meaningful hearing. CIDCO's defense of the acquisition's 'laudable purpose' was dismissed as technical. The authorities were directed to follow lawful procedures for any future acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025