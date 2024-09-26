CSL Secures $121.4 Million HHS Contract to Boost U.S. Bird Flu Vaccine Stockpile
Australia's CSL has received a $121.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand the U.S. bird flu vaccine stockpile to 40 million doses. The contract involves delivering the MF59 adjuvant, essential for A(H5) avian influenza vaccines, in collaboration with BARDA.
Australia's CSL announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial $121.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The agreement aims to bolster the U.S. government's bird flu vaccine reserves to an impressive 40 million doses.
As part of the deal, CSL will supply its MF59 adjuvant, a crucial component in the production of vaccines targeting the A(H5) avian influenza virus. This funding comes through a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
The BARDA, a division of HHS, collaborates with companies to develop medical supplies to counter public health threats. This marks the fifth award CSL has received from BARDA in response to the ongoing bird flu crisis. In their previous contract, CSL delivered approximately 4.8 million doses of the vaccine.
