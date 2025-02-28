The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a report demonstrating the effectiveness of the HPV vaccine in reducing cervical cancer risk. Rates of precancerous lesions among women aged 20 to 24 have plunged by 80%, casting a favorable light on the vaccine's role in cancer prevention.

Controversy surrounded the vaccine when Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once labeled it as dangerous. However, findings from this new study could change the perception, revealing significant health benefits for vaccinated individuals.

Dr. Jane Montealegre, from MD Anderson Cancer Center, praises the decline and credits it to the vaccine's growing adoption. She emphasizes the importance of continued vaccinations, assuring parents of their beneficial decision. This report further highlights a scrutiny narrative involving Kennedy's ties to litigation against vaccine manufacturer Merck.

