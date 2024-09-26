Health Highlights: Abortion Pills, Weight-Loss Drugs, and Fluoride Risks

Washington state has stockpiled abortion drugs as a precaution against potential future restrictions and a possible second term for Donald Trump, Governor Jay Inslee announced. The state has secured 30,000 doses of mifepristone in response to ongoing legal battles over abortion rights.

BioAge Labs raised $198 million in its U.S. IPO, reflecting heightened investor interest in the booming weight-loss drug market, projected to reach $150 billion by the early 2030s.

A federal judge has ordered the EPA to tighten fluoride regulations in drinking water, citing risks to children's IQs. The ruling came after advocacy groups raised concerns over current fluoride levels.

Pfizer is withdrawing its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta worldwide due to complications and associated deaths. The pharmaceutical giant acquired the drug in a $5.4 billion deal with Global Blood Therapeutics.

In other news, Merck's new combination therapy for colorectal cancer failed in late-stage trials. The company aims to broaden the application of Keytruda before its patent expires.

Recent genetic studies have unveiled new insights into the severity and spread of cholera, potentially changing future treatment approaches. Concurrently, screen time has been linked to poor sleep quality in children.

Guardian Pharmacy has successfully raised $112 million in its U.S. IPO, positioning the long-term care service provider for future growth.

CSL secured a $121 million contract to supply the U.S. with 40 million doses of bird flu vaccine, bolstering the nation's pandemic preparedness.

The Pfizer vs. Moderna patent dispute over COVID-19 vaccines will proceed to the UK Court of Appeal, continuing their high-profile legal confrontation.

Chinese vape companies are exploring nicotine substitutes, but potential health risks require further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)