Africa CDC Secures Over $800M to Combat Mpox Outbreak

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has secured over $800 million, surpassing its initial target, to combat a rising mpox outbreak in the continent. U.S. contributions include $500 million and 1 million vaccine doses. The agency aims to modify its response plan as the outbreak spreads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:30 IST
  • Senegal

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has received pledges totaling over $800 million to tackle the surging mpox outbreak, exceeding its initial goal of $600 million. Jean Kaseya, the agency's director general, announced the increased funding during a press conference on Thursday.

Africa has reported over 32,000 suspected cases and 840 deaths related to mpox this year. Kaseya noted that the pledged funds could rise to about $1 billion with additional support. The U.S. is a significant contributor, committing $500 million and 1 million vaccine doses to the initiative.

Further contributions include $314 million from a specially created mpox fund, incorporating $129 million from a pandemic fund. The agency has also secured 4.3 million vaccine doses, with additional funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations focusing on vaccine development and manufacturing capacity expansion in Africa.

Kaseya emphasized the need to modify the response plan to address the expanding outbreak, ensuring support for all affected and high-risk countries.

