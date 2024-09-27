Dr. Habil Khorakiwala Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Founder Chairman of Wockhardt group, Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 10th Integrated Health C Wellbeing Summit held in Dubai on September 21, 2024. The award was conferred by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the former Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, acknowledging Dr. Khorakiwala's exceptional contributions to healthcare both in India and globally.

Under Dr. Khorakiwala's visionary leadership over the past 25 years, Wockhardt has directed its research towards discovering new medicines for multi-drug resistant infections. This focus has culminated in the development of six novel antibiotics at various stages of clinical development and commercialization. Each of these has been granted the Qualified Infectious Disease Product status by the US FDA. Wockhardt's flagship antibiotic, Zaynich (Zidebactam/Cefepime), aimed at combating extreme drug-resistant Gram-negative infections, is currently undergoing a global Phase 3 study. Notably, Zaynich has already saved over 35 critically ill patients under compassionate use within the last year and is being evaluated in a clinical study involving patients with documented meropenem-resistant infections.

Founded more than five decades ago, Wockhardt Ltd. is a leading, research-driven global enterprise excelling in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare services. The company boasts R&D and manufacturing facilities spread across India, the USA, UK, Ireland, and UAE, and markets its products in over 30 countries across six continents. The organization's commitment to ethical behavior, transparency, and core values is encapsulated in its corporate credo, LIFE WINS.

