Norman Reedus Joins Star-Studded Cast of Horror Film 'Pendulum'

Norman Reedus is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of the horror film 'Pendulum,' which is currently in production in New Mexico. Joining renowned actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Phoebe Dynevor, Reedus takes on the role of a friend who brings the couple to a new-age retreat for healing after trauma.

The plot follows Patrick and Abigail, portrayed by Gordon-Levitt and Dynevor, as they grapple with growing doubts about the retreat's enigmatic leader and her unorthodox spiritual methods. The tension rises as they must determine if the leader's practices offer true solace or hide a darker reality.

Reedus's casting has been a highlight of the project, explaining his absence from the Canneseries event in France, where he was slated to be the jury head. The film is helmed by Mark Heyman, known for 'Black Swan,' and produced by Darren Aronofsky's Protozoa, Motel Mojave, and C2.

Black Bear is managing global sales for 'Pendulum,' actively promoting the film at the Cannes market, while UTA Independent Film Group, CAA Media Finance, and WME Independent oversee domestic rights. Reedus is also set to appear in 'Ballerina,' part of the John Wick franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)