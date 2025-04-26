Left Menu

The TRENDS Research and Advisory pavilion at the Rabat International Book Fair 2025 has attracted numerous visitors interested in its publications on politics, economics, and strategic foresight. The event was praised by Morocco's Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, highlighting the pavilion's role in fostering intellectual engagement.

TRENDS Pavilion Shines at Rabat Book Fair 2025
TRENDS pavilion attracts visitors at Rabat International Book Fair 2025 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The TRENDS Research and Advisory pavilion at the Rabat International Book Fair 2025 is drawing significant interest, reflecting the public's eagerness for in-depth publications on politics, economics, and strategic foresight. Since the opening, a diverse crowd has engaged with the center's latest offerings, indicative of a broad intellectual appeal.

Morocco's Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohammed Mehdi Bensaid, commended the pavilion for its strong presence and contribution to the fair's dynamic atmosphere. He noted how the engagement denotes a growing curiosity among Moroccan and Arab audiences towards scientific research and strategic thinking, urging the importance of intellectual institutions like TRENDS in enriching public discourse.

Saqr Al-Suwaidi, Deputy Head of TRENDS International Training Institute, expressed pride in the positive reception of their diverse content. He underscored the pavilion's extensive array of publications in Arabic, English, and French, addressing pivotal political, economic, and social issues on both regional and global scales.

