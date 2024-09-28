Minnesota Resident Dies of Rabies After Rare Bat Encounter

A Minnesota resident who came into contact with a bat in July has died of rabies, the state's department of health has announced. The death is a rare occurrence, with fewer than 10 annual cases reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The affected individual, over 65 years old, encountered the bat in western Minnesota, and the CDC confirmed the rabies diagnosis on September 20. The state health department is now evaluating whether other people were exposed, though it stressed there is no ongoing public risk.

State health officials advise the public to avoid contact with bats, as their tiny teeth can leave unnoticeable bites. Rabies remains almost always fatal if untreated, but early treatment is highly effective, they emphasized. Dr. Stacy Holzbauer, the state public health veterinarian, urged people to immunize their pets and livestock against rabies. The number of rabies-related deaths has dropped significantly in the U.S., down from over 100 annually in the early 1900s to fewer than five in recent years, largely due to increased awareness and vaccination.

