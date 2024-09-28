The Struggles and Hopes of Sickle Cell Patients Eyeing Costly Gene Therapies

Zoe Davis, a 20-year-old student, faces frequent severe pain due to sickle cell disease. Despite promising new gene therapies, she's hesitant to try them due to their novelty and high costs. Many patients share her concern, slowing the uptake of these treatments.

These treatments, costing between $2 million to $3 million, involve complex procedures like chemotherapy, raising the risk of potential complications such as cancer and infertility. This has led to cautiousness among patients and doctors alike.

While gene therapy offers hope, its lengthy process, high costs, and insurance hurdles keep many patients waiting on the sidelines, particularly those in the U.S. The treatments are currently used on a small scale globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)