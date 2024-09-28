The Struggles and Hopes of Sickle Cell Patients Eyeing Costly Gene Therapies
Zoe Davis, a 20-year-old student, continues to battle severe sickle cell pain while hoping for relief from new gene therapies. These expensive treatments are promising but have seen slow uptake due to their high cost and potential risks. The treatments require chemotherapy and carry complications, making patients hesitant to commit.
These treatments, costing between $2 million to $3 million, involve complex procedures like chemotherapy, raising the risk of potential complications such as cancer and infertility. This has led to cautiousness among patients and doctors alike.
While gene therapy offers hope, its lengthy process, high costs, and insurance hurdles keep many patients waiting on the sidelines, particularly those in the U.S. The treatments are currently used on a small scale globally.
