Left Menu

The Struggles and Hopes of Sickle Cell Patients Eyeing Costly Gene Therapies

Zoe Davis, a 20-year-old student, continues to battle severe sickle cell pain while hoping for relief from new gene therapies. These expensive treatments are promising but have seen slow uptake due to their high cost and potential risks. The treatments require chemotherapy and carry complications, making patients hesitant to commit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:31 IST
The Struggles and Hopes of Sickle Cell Patients Eyeing Costly Gene Therapies
Represtative Image

Zoe Davis, a 20-year-old student, faces frequent severe pain due to sickle cell disease. Despite promising new gene therapies, she's hesitant to try them due to their novelty and high costs. Many patients share her concern, slowing the uptake of these treatments.

These treatments, costing between $2 million to $3 million, involve complex procedures like chemotherapy, raising the risk of potential complications such as cancer and infertility. This has led to cautiousness among patients and doctors alike.

While gene therapy offers hope, its lengthy process, high costs, and insurance hurdles keep many patients waiting on the sidelines, particularly those in the U.S. The treatments are currently used on a small scale globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024