Junior Doctors in West Bengal Resume Cease Work Over Unmet Demands

Healthcare services in West Bengal are disrupted as junior doctors continue their strike over unmet demands, including better security and quicker justice for a slain colleague. A partial return to work was observed previously, but perceived government inaction has reignited the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:39 IST
Healthcare services have been disrupted in West Bengal as junior doctors continued their strike on Wednesday, citing unmet demands for better security and quicker justice for their slain colleague. The doctors initially ceased work after their colleague was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They partially resumed essential services on September 21 following government assurances to address their concerns. However, the doctors argued on Tuesday that the government failed to meet its promises, leading them to resume their strike.

The junior doctors have criticized the sluggish pace of the CBI investigation into the rape and murder case, demanding swift justice. Their broader list of grievances includes the removal of the state's health secretary, increased police protection in hospitals, and the recruitment of permanent female police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

