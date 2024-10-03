Left Menu

Strikes in Bengal: Junior Doctors Demand Justice and Security

Junior doctors in West Bengal are striking for the third time due to unmet demands for justice concerning a colleague's tragic death and improved workplace security. Despite a temporary return to work after assurances, continued dissatisfaction with government response has reignited their protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare services in West Bengal are facing disruptions as junior doctors continue their strike for a third consecutive day, demanding justice for a colleague's brutal death and enhanced safety measures at their workplaces.

This protest marks the second 'cease work' by junior doctors, with the first prompted by the gruesome discovery of a colleague's body in August at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. A temporary return to work happened in September after government promises to address their concerns, which they now claim have not been fulfilled.

Among their demands, the doctors seek expedited investigation by the CBI into the rape and murder case, removal of the state's health secretary, and better police protection in hospitals. Additionally, they are calling for immediate staffing in vacant positions and the implementation of a digital system to monitor bed vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

