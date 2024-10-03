Left Menu

India Joins International Forum: A New Era for Medical Device Regulation

India has joined the International Medical Device Regulators Forum as an affiliate member, enhancing opportunities for regulatory collaboration globally. The membership will strengthen India's medical device regulatory framework, align with international standards, and boost the global competitiveness of Indian manufacturers, according to the Union health ministry.

India has been accepted as an affiliate member of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF), a significant step that will enhance regulatory collaboration with authorities worldwide, the Union health ministry announced Thursday.

Formed in 2011, the IMDRF aims to harmonize international medical device regulations. It includes regulatory bodies from the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, and other major regions. The Indian initiative, led by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), sought affiliate membership to bolster the domestic industry's competitiveness and align its medical device regulations with global standards.

This membership will enable India to join IMDRF sessions for technical information exchange and will empower Indian manufacturers by helping them meet regulatory requirements across member countries. Such initiatives are expected to fortify India’s standing in the global medical device market, fostering a stronger 'Brand India.'

