Global Health Watch: Rising Drug Concerns and Infectious Diseases

The Texas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against major insulin manufacturers for alleged price manipulation. Ghana reports its first mpox case amid variant uncertainty. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug exits the FDA shortage list, and AbbVie lowers 2024 profit forecasts. Additionally, WHO approves the first emergency use mpox diagnostic test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:31 IST
The Texas Attorney General has taken legal action against top insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, citing accusations of inflated insulin costs. The lawsuit names Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi as key defendants.

In Ghana, the health service announced its inaugural mpox case for the year, yet the virus variant remains unidentified. The global community is on alert as testing continues to verify the clade Ib variant, known for rapid spread and little-known characteristics.

Regulatory landscapes shift as the FDA removes Eli Lilly's weight-loss drugs from the shortage list, impacting the market for cheaper alternatives. England's NHS proposes offering the drug to select patients. Simultaneously, AbbVie anticipates a drop in its 2024 profit forecasts due to research expenses linked to acquisitions.

