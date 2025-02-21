Left Menu

Current Health Tidbits: From FDA Banned Words to AstraZeneca's China Deal

This brief covers various health news including U.S. FDA's misinterpreted banned words policy, New York's lawsuit against vape distributors for targeting teens, President Trump's meeting with pharma CEOs, and AstraZeneca's acquisition to strengthen its presence in China with FibroGen's anemia drug.

Updated: 21-02-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:33 IST
In recent health developments, FDA officials were reportedly advised against using specific terms such as "woman" in professional communications, which the White House attributed to a misunderstanding of a previous executive order. This move has sparked discussions on language use within the agency.

Simultaneously, New York took legal action against e-cigarette sellers, accusing them of contributing to teenage vaping through enticing product marketing. The lawsuit, led by Attorney General Letitia James, seeks significant financial penalties from those deemed negligent in promoting vaping among young individuals.

Adding to the health sector's dynamic news, pharma giant AstraZeneca expands its Chinese market presence through a strategic acquisition. This move aims to augment its offerings in the region amid ongoing regulatory challenges.

