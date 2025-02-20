Controversial Word Ban Stirs Turmoil in FDA: Impact on Health Communications

In a move causing ripples across the health sector, U.S. FDA scientists have been told to stop using specific terms such as "woman," "disabled," and "elderly" in external communications. This decision comes as part of a misunderstood executive order by the Trump administration, according to sources.

A circulating list labeled "Prohibited words" has exacerbated confusion within an already strained FDA, where recent sweeping layoffs have undermined operations. Scientists within the agency have expressed concern over the inability to use terms crucial for addressing diverse medical needs, particularly affecting vulnerable populations.

The ban extends to other federal health agencies, leading to the withdrawal of important health data and research. Despite a White House spokesman's assertion that the restriction was a misinterpretation, the internal instability and constraints jeopardize the FDA's mission to ensure public safety and medical device efficacy.

