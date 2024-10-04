Left Menu

Resilient Economy: U.S. Job Market Soars in September

U.S. job growth surged in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 254,000, the highest in six months, reducing the unemployment rate to 4.1%. This robust performance, highlighted by wage growth and revised estimates, suggests lesser need for steep Federal Reserve rate cuts despite market turbulence from strikes and hurricanes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:56 IST
Resilient Economy: U.S. Job Market Soars in September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive display of economic strength, the U.S. saw a significant increase in job growth in September, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 254,000, marking the largest gain in six months. This surge brought the unemployment rate down to 4.1%, indicating a resilient economy that may not require aggressive interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department's report, which included upward revisions for July and August job numbers, painted a robust economic picture, prompting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to temper expectations for major rate adjustments in November. With wages continuing to rise, the Fed faces pressure to balance economic growth with inflation concerns.

Key sectors such as restaurants, bars, healthcare, and government employment drove September's job gains. However, ongoing disruptions from Hurricane Helene and potential labor strikes could impact future employment data, particularly with the upcoming presidential election and Federal Reserve meeting on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024