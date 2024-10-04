Left Menu

Monitoring California Dairy Farms: The Bird Flu Battle

Health officials in California are closely monitoring workers on dairy farms after two human cases of bird flu were confirmed. This adds to the 16 cases reported in the U.S. this year, mostly among farm workers. The public health risk remains low, with symptoms limited to conjunctivitis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:38 IST
Monitoring California Dairy Farms: The Bird Flu Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California health authorities are on high alert as bird flu has struck two dairy farms, infecting workers and prompting rigorous monitoring efforts. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these instances contribute to the 16 human bird flu cases recorded in the nation this year.

Among the affected individuals, fifteen cases occurred among farm workers engaged in poultry or dairy farming activities, emphasizing the occupational risk associated with such environments. Notably, the infected individuals in California only experienced conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, and reported no severe respiratory symptoms.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that over 250 dairy herds nationwide, including 56 in California, have tested positive for the bird flu strain. These farms are now under quarantine as officials aim to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024