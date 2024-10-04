Monitoring California Dairy Farms: The Bird Flu Battle

California health authorities are on high alert as bird flu has struck two dairy farms, infecting workers and prompting rigorous monitoring efforts. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these instances contribute to the 16 human bird flu cases recorded in the nation this year.

Among the affected individuals, fifteen cases occurred among farm workers engaged in poultry or dairy farming activities, emphasizing the occupational risk associated with such environments. Notably, the infected individuals in California only experienced conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, and reported no severe respiratory symptoms.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that over 250 dairy herds nationwide, including 56 in California, have tested positive for the bird flu strain. These farms are now under quarantine as officials aim to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)