Congo Launches First Mpox Vaccination Campaign Amidst Ongoing Outbreak

In a significant move to tackle the ongoing mpox outbreak, Congolese health officials have commenced the country's first vaccination campaign, aiming to curb the virus that has expanded from its epicenter in the Democratic Republic of Congo to various African nations.

Though the Health Ministry has warned of limited reach due to scarce resources, the initial 265,000 vaccine doses are a vital stride in addressing the continent's inequity in vaccine distribution seen during the 2022 global mpox outbreak.

The World Health Organization's Africa director, Matshidiso Moeti, emphasized the importance of the rollout in limiting viral spread and safeguarding communities. The mpox outbreak has been declared a public health emergency, with Congo reporting over 30,000 cases and 990 deaths.

