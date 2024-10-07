West Bengal's Junior Doctors Demand Justice: A Fast-Unto-Death

In West Bengal, junior doctors have entered their third day on a fast-unto-death, demanding justice for a fellow medic who was raped and murdered. Their outcry also calls for workplace safety improvements, with no response yet from the state government.

The protest began with six junior doctors and has since grown, garnering support from senior members who may join the fast. The demonstrators emphasize that their demands for justice and improved conditions in medical facilities are non-negotiable, aiming for immediate government intervention.

This protest follows a previous 42-day strike concerning the same issues. The doctors condemn administrative incompetence, push for a revamped hospital referral system, better security, and stricter accountability from authorities, with a heavy focus on justice for their deceased colleague.

(With inputs from agencies.)