In a chilling twist of events, British doctor Thomas Kwan has admitted to orchestrating a failed plot to murder his mother's partner, Patrick O'Hara, by masquerading as a nurse to administer poison under the guise of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The crime unfolded in Newcastle, where Kwan, 53, attempted to eliminate O'Hara, who subsequently developed necrotizing fasciitis, a deadly bacterial infection. The motive, prosecutors argued, stemmed from inheritance concerns, as O'Hara was set to inherit the doctor's mother's house.

Detailing his premeditated approach, prosecutors revealed how Kwan used fake documents, a wig, and false car plates, highlighting his methodical research into poisons. The case, heard at Newcastle Crown Court, spotlighted his uncanny capacity for deception, prompting reflections on the strangeness of truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)