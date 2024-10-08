Tragic Loss: Frederic Baudry's Final Ride

In a fatal accident, French rider Frederic Baudry, aged 46, lost his life during the Rally of Morocco after a crash near the city of Zagora.

According to event organizers, Baudry, who was participating in the rally for the second time, crashed while navigating the dunes. Swift medical assistance was provided by doctors from a medical helicopter, and he was transported to Zagora hospital. Tragically, Baudry passed away from his injuries.

Nomade Racing, Baudry's team, expressed their deep sadness over his unexpected demise and extended their heartfelt condolences to his wife and children through a social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)