California Confirms Fourth Bird Flu Case Linked to Infected Dairy Cattle

California has reported a fourth human case of bird flu, linked to contact with infected dairy cattle. All confirmed cases were exposed at separate farms. The state's public health department is monitoring two more potential cases. The ongoing situation raises concerns about virus transmission from animals to humans.

California has announced a fourth confirmed case of bird flu in humans, traced to contact with infected dairy cattle.

The California Department of Public Health reported that all four individuals had been exposed to infected cows across different farms in the state's most populous areas.

Health officials are also investigating two additional potential human cases of the virus, highlighting the ongoing risk of animal-to-human transmission.

