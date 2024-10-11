Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Continues Amidst Agitation at RG Kar Hospital

The hunger strike among junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has extended into its sixth day, as they protest against the rape and murder of a fellow medic. The situation remains tense with health officials voicing concerns over the declining health conditions of striking doctors.

Aniket Mahato, one of the striking doctors, was hospitalized after his health deteriorated due to fasting. A five-member medical board has been set up to monitor his condition, which remains critical, as colleagues continue to push for justice and government intervention.

The junior doctors have called for the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, establishment of a centralized referral system, and heightened security measures in hospitals. They emphasize the urgency of their demands, holding the state government accountable for any adverse outcomes arising from their protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)