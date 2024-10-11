Humanitarian Crisis Deepens: MSF Halts Aid in Sudan's Darfur
Medical charity MSF has halted aid in Sudan's North Darfur region, affecting thousands of malnourished children due to ongoing conflicts obstructing relief efforts. The Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese army's actions have led to a severe humanitarian crisis, with urgent calls for international intervention.
In a troubling development, the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has announced the suspension of its work in Sudan's North Darfur region, where famine conditions have been officially confirmed.
The move affects aid efforts in the vast Zamzam camp for displaced people, placing thousands of children at severe risk. The suspension comes amid ongoing disputes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, both of whom have blocked essential humanitarian aid to areas outside military control.
MSF's Claire San Filippo issued a solemn warning, emphasizing the tragic impact on the 5,000 malnourished children in the camp, including 2,900 in critical condition.
Despite assurances from warring factions for safe passage of aid, relief efforts remain woefully insufficient, with significant shortages reported in the regional capital of Khartoum as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
