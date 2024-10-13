Mass Resignation Looms as West Bengal Doctors Demand Justice

Senior doctors at West Bengal's Kalyani JNM Hospital have made a bold stand, threatening mass resignation to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital victim. Their collective decision supports junior medics who are on a hunger strike, demanding action and reforms.

The doctors, numbering 77, have communicated their intent to the Registrar of West Bengal Health University, citing mental stress and inability to work under current conditions. Their protest highlights the lack of government intervention and concerns over safety.

Key demands include justice for the victim, the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, and improved workplace security. The doctors have set October 14 as the deadline for action, warning of mass resignations if their conditions are not met.

(With inputs from agencies.)