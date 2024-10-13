Left Menu

Mass Resignation Looms as West Bengal Doctors Demand Justice

Over 75 senior doctors at Kalyani JNM Hospital have threatened to resign, supporting junior medics on a fast-unto-death for justice over the RG Kar hospital incident. They demand action from the state government, including workplace security and immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:15 IST
Senior doctors at West Bengal's Kalyani JNM Hospital have made a bold stand, threatening mass resignation to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital victim. Their collective decision supports junior medics who are on a hunger strike, demanding action and reforms.

The doctors, numbering 77, have communicated their intent to the Registrar of West Bengal Health University, citing mental stress and inability to work under current conditions. Their protest highlights the lack of government intervention and concerns over safety.

Key demands include justice for the victim, the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, and improved workplace security. The doctors have set October 14 as the deadline for action, warning of mass resignations if their conditions are not met.

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

