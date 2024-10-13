Left Menu

Violence Erupts at SSKM Hospital Amid Doctors' Protests

Amid junior doctors' protests at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital for enhanced security and justice for a fellow victim, a youth suffered severe injuries following an assault. The incident, mirroring recent hospital security breaches, raises concerns over the safety of state-run medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:49 IST
  • India

A violent incident at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital has heightened concerns over security at state-run medical facilities. Officials reported that a youth was injured in the hospital's trauma care department on Sunday.

Coinciding with a hunger strike by junior doctors demanding improved security and justice for a victim at RG Kar Hospital, the assault involved 15 men who allegedly entered the hospital, assaulting the youth. The attackers reportedly parked just outside the facility.

Kolkata Police are investigating, examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants. The incident underlines ongoing safety issues, exacerbated by recent assaults at other area hospitals, prompting renewed physician protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

