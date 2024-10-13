Left Menu

Beirut Births during Turbulence: The Silent Struggle

Tahani Yassine faced the challenge of giving birth amidst conflict in Lebanon, where the Israeli military campaign heightened risks around Beirut. Her obstetrician noted an alarming rise in foetal deaths and premature births. Many Lebanese mothers are displaced, complicating access to necessary medical care.

Updated: 13-10-2024 19:20 IST
As conflict engulfed Lebanon, Tahani Yassine faced the daunting task of childbirth in Beirut, with the Israeli military campaign raising the stakes for expectant mothers.

Despite initial confidence in local healthcare, Yassine's decision was met with increased anxiety as military strikes intensified near her home. The distress was echoed in a hospital in central Beirut, where Yassine delivered her baby amid tensions.

Dr. Nicolas Baaklini, a local obstetrician, has observed a troubling rise in premature births and foetal deaths linked to the ongoing conflict, underscoring the harsh realities many face in war-stricken Beirut.

