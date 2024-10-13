Beirut Births during Turbulence: The Silent Struggle

As conflict engulfed Lebanon, Tahani Yassine faced the daunting task of childbirth in Beirut, with the Israeli military campaign raising the stakes for expectant mothers.

Despite initial confidence in local healthcare, Yassine's decision was met with increased anxiety as military strikes intensified near her home. The distress was echoed in a hospital in central Beirut, where Yassine delivered her baby amid tensions.

Dr. Nicolas Baaklini, a local obstetrician, has observed a troubling rise in premature births and foetal deaths linked to the ongoing conflict, underscoring the harsh realities many face in war-stricken Beirut.

