Left Menu

Global Health Developments: Compounded Drugs, Bird Flu Defense, and New Cases Surface

Recent health news includes the FDA reconsidering its stance on compounded drugs, Australia's investment against bird flu, new bird flu cases in California, and Zimbabwe detecting its first mpox cases. These events highlight ongoing challenges and responses in global health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 02:33 IST
Global Health Developments: Compounded Drugs, Bird Flu Defense, and New Cases Surface
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed to revisit its decision on compounded versions of Eli Lilly's weight loss and diabetes drugs. This move comes after the agency had previously banned such drugs. The FDA will permit pharmacies to continue providing the medications as it assesses the availability of the active ingredients, which are more affordable than branded alternatives.

In a bid to safeguard its population, the Australian government has committed $64 million to prevent the threat of bird flu. The avian influenza, particularly prevalent in other continents, hasn't reached Australia yet. Oceania remains unaffected by the H5N1 avian flu strain, which has caused significant harm to bird and mammal populations globally, impacting the agricultural sector heavily.

The U.S. has confirmed two new cases of H5N1 bird flu in California, increasing the state's affected total to six. The nationwide tally for the year stands at 20. The cases are mostly linked to contact with infected poultry and cows, though some individuals had no known exposure to infected animals. Additionally, Zimbabwe reports its first two mpox cases, with cases identified in individuals with recent travel history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024