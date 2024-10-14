Global Health Developments: Compounded Drugs, Bird Flu Defense, and New Cases Surface

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed to revisit its decision on compounded versions of Eli Lilly's weight loss and diabetes drugs. This move comes after the agency had previously banned such drugs. The FDA will permit pharmacies to continue providing the medications as it assesses the availability of the active ingredients, which are more affordable than branded alternatives.

In a bid to safeguard its population, the Australian government has committed $64 million to prevent the threat of bird flu. The avian influenza, particularly prevalent in other continents, hasn't reached Australia yet. Oceania remains unaffected by the H5N1 avian flu strain, which has caused significant harm to bird and mammal populations globally, impacting the agricultural sector heavily.

The U.S. has confirmed two new cases of H5N1 bird flu in California, increasing the state's affected total to six. The nationwide tally for the year stands at 20. The cases are mostly linked to contact with infected poultry and cows, though some individuals had no known exposure to infected animals. Additionally, Zimbabwe reports its first two mpox cases, with cases identified in individuals with recent travel history.

(With inputs from agencies.)