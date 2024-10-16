Doctors' Silent Struggle: Exposing the Crisis in Medical Colleges

In West Bengal, doctors have entered the ninth day of an indefinite hunger strike, protesting injustices following the rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has highlighted longstanding issues, with doctors often seen as soft targets in this crisis-ridden system.

Doctors began their protest after a 42-day 'cease work', demanding justice for the murdered postgraduate trainee and reform in the medical education system. Accusations of neglect, including excessive working hours and poor conditions, have been directed at the state government. Around 706 medical colleges and a significant number of MBBS graduates remain underutilized amid government claims of doctor shortages.

The IMA's chief, Dr. R V Asokan, voices that the situation at RG Kar is indicative of deeper problems, emphasizing the need for substantial health sector investment. These protests echo previous struggles for justice, with medical professionals urging for immediate intervention to prevent further tragedies.

