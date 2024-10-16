Left Menu

Krishna Eye Centre Revolutionizes Vision Care with Contoura Vision Laser

Krishna Eye Centre in Mumbai has unveiled a Contoura Vision Laser machine, enhancing eye care capabilities. Founders Dr. Sonia and Dr. Gul Nankani aim to provide top-tier, accessible treatment for various vision issues. The new technology offers superior LASIK options, addressing refractive errors with improved precision and offering quick recovery.

Updated: 16-10-2024 10:40 IST
Krishna Eye Centre Revolutionizes Vision Care with Contoura Vision Laser
Mumbai, India – The Krishna Eye Centre, an integral part of the ASG Group of Hospitals, has launched its new Contoura Vision Laser machine. This acquisition marks a significant expansion in the centre's eye care capabilities, promising improved patient outcomes through advanced treatment options.

Dr. Sonia and Dr. Gul Nankani, founding directors, shared that the 7,000 sq. ft. facility will house state-of-the-art technology addressing a broad spectrum of ophthalmic conditions. Specialized treatments include Cataract, Cornea, Glaucoma, Pediatric, Retina, and Squint, all supported by a team of renowned experts. The facility also incorporates an optical showroom and pharmacy to cater to comprehensive eye care needs.

Dr. Gul Nankani emphasized the centre's mission: providing cutting-edge technology to all patient demographics. The introduction of the Contoura Vision Laser machine is pivotal, as it surpasses traditional LASIK procedures by mapping and refining the unique contours of each cornea, enhancing visual quality significantly. The swift, 10-minute procedures boast short recovery times, augmented by comprehensive CVS treatments using advanced technology like LipiView and targeted exercises facilitated by Bynocs software.

