Bomb Threats Shake Mumbai's Political Landscape

Mumbai Police received several anonymous calls threatening a bomb attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car. The threats were made at two local police stations and the Mantralaya control room. Authorities are actively investigating the situation, raising concerns about political safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Mumbai have launched an investigation following multiple anonymous calls threatening to detonate a bomb targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car. The threatening calls were reportedly received on Thursday morning at multiple sites including Goregaon and J J Marg police stations, as well as the control room at Mantralaya, the state's government headquarters.

The official handling the case confirmed that the calls were made anonymously. This alarming development has triggered heightened security measures as officials work to ascertain the credibility of the threats and ensure the safety of political figures and public spaces.

As the probe continues, the incident underscores the need for stringent security protocols to protect key political leaders in Maharashtra, highlighting the broader challenges of maintaining law and order in one of India's most populous states. Local authorities remain vigilant as they gather intelligence and pursue potentially crucial leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

