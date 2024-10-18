Congo's Mpox Vaccination Campaign Faces Awareness Hurdles

The Democratic Republic of Congo's efforts to combat the mpox outbreak face significant hurdles due to low public awareness and skepticism regarding the vaccine, officials have warned. The country's vaccination campaign has just started but needs greater outreach to succeed.

The initial phase of the mpox vaccination campaign in the eastern provinces has highlighted the limited knowledge about the disease and the availability of vaccines. Local health leaders, like Cris Kacita, stress the importance of filling these awareness gaps to increase vaccine acceptance among communities.

Despite targeting regions hit hardest by the outbreak, misinformation persists, particularly in displacement camps like Kibati. With limited vaccine doses available, advocates like Benire Furahini Buchaguzi are working tirelessly to promote immunization benefits and garner community trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)