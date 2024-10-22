Left Menu

Unveiling the TB-Diabetes Connection: How Tuberculosis Alters Liver Metabolism

A study has shown that tuberculosis disrupts glucose metabolism in the liver, potentially leading to diseases like diabetes. Researchers from the University of Leicester used lab models and PubMed data to find that glucose disruption occurs early during TB infection, suggesting metabolic screening for patients.

Updated: 22-10-2024 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A groundbreaking study has revealed that tuberculosis (TB) disrupts liver glucose metabolism, potentially predisposing patients to diabetes. Researchers at the University of Leicester discovered that an immune response in liver cells alters glucose breakdown during early infection stages.

Through a detailed analysis of data from the PubMed database, maintained by the US National Institutes of Health, the team found that individuals with latent or asymptomatic TB infections exhibited disrupted glucose metabolism upon developing active TB.

Andrea Cooper, the study's corresponding author, highlighted the need for metabolic screening in TB patients, emphasizing that early diagnosis and treatment could mitigate TB-induced diabetes progression. The research encourages future exploration of immune responses impacting liver metabolism for targeted interventions.

