Unveiling the TB-Diabetes Connection: How Tuberculosis Alters Liver Metabolism

A groundbreaking study has revealed that tuberculosis (TB) disrupts liver glucose metabolism, potentially predisposing patients to diabetes. Researchers at the University of Leicester discovered that an immune response in liver cells alters glucose breakdown during early infection stages.

Through a detailed analysis of data from the PubMed database, maintained by the US National Institutes of Health, the team found that individuals with latent or asymptomatic TB infections exhibited disrupted glucose metabolism upon developing active TB.

Andrea Cooper, the study's corresponding author, highlighted the need for metabolic screening in TB patients, emphasizing that early diagnosis and treatment could mitigate TB-induced diabetes progression. The research encourages future exploration of immune responses impacting liver metabolism for targeted interventions.

