Left Menu

Studd Muffyn Life: Revolutionizing India's Wellness Market with Multivitamin Marvel

Studd Muffyn Life, founded by Paras Tomar and Ankur Bhati, is revolutionizing India's wellness market with innovative multivitamin tablets. These supplements, designed to boost overall health and energy, are crafted from essential vitamins and powerful natural extracts, offering comprehensive solutions to modern nutritional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:56 IST
Studd Muffyn Life: Revolutionizing India's Wellness Market with Multivitamin Marvel
  • Country:
  • India

In a saturated Indian wellness market, one Punjab-based brand is making a notable impact. Studd Muffyn Life, co-founded by Paras Tomar and Ankur Bhati, has achieved remarkable success with a turnover of 300 crores due to its groundbreaking products.

At the core of the brand's stellar offerings is its multivitamin tablet, designed for holistic health enhancement. These tablets ensure optimal nutritional intake by providing the Recommended Daily Amount (RDA) of essential vitamins, embedded in a synergy of nature and science.

Packed with ingredients like Boswellia, Turmeric, and Ginkgo Biloba, the supplements cater to multiple health needs, from immune support to athletic performance, inevitably striking a chord with health-conscious consumers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024