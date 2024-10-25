Left Menu

Fast-Food Giants Reel Amid E. coli Onion Crisis

U.S. fast-food chains are removing fresh onions from menus after an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's sickened 49 people and caused one death. Restaurant Brands and Yum Brands joined McDonald's in precautionary measures. Regulators investigate the source as consumers express concerns over safety.

Updated: 25-10-2024 02:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 02:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fast-food giants in the U.S., including McDonald's, Burger King, and Yum Brands, are pulling fresh onions from their menus following an E. coli outbreak that has resulted in one death and sickened 49 people. The outbreak has been linked to onions at McDonald's restaurants.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture identified fresh onions as a likely source, leading to a swift response from major restaurant chains. Taylor Farms, a supplier for McDonald's, has issued a recall, although health authorities have yet to contact Burger King regarding potential illnesses.

Fast-food sales are at risk as consumer sentiment could be impacted, with customers opting for other menu items or rival chains amidst safety concerns. McDonald's has proactively addressed the issue, striving to minimize damage, reminiscent of past outbreaks impacting Chipotle and Jack in the Box.

