E. Coli Outbreak Sparks Onion Removal from Fast Food Menus

Fast-food chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Yum Brands are pulling fresh onions from their menus after a suspected E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's. Taylor Farms, the supplier, has recalled affected batches. Health officials are still investigating the cause and examining all possible sources of contamination.

Updated: 25-10-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 02:46 IST
Major U.S. fast-food chains, including McDonald's and Burger King, are swiftly removing fresh onions from their menus after the vegetable was linked to a potential E. coli outbreak. The outbreak has reportedly sickened 49 individuals and resulted in one death, prompting immediate action from these companies.

The onions, supplied by Taylor Farms, have been recalled following health warnings, yet Taylor Farms has not responded to inquiries. While about 5% of Burger King outlets have pulled onions, Yum Brands, owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, has taken similar precautions to prevent further health concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has deemed fresh onions the likely source of the contamination. Meanwhile, the FDA continues its investigation into the outbreak. Previous E. coli incidents, such as those affecting Chipotle and Jack in the Box, led to notable sales declines, highlighting the importance of consumer confidence for fast-food giants.

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

