E. Coli Outbreak Sparks Onion Removal from Fast Food Menus

Major U.S. fast-food chains, including McDonald's and Burger King, are swiftly removing fresh onions from their menus after the vegetable was linked to a potential E. coli outbreak. The outbreak has reportedly sickened 49 individuals and resulted in one death, prompting immediate action from these companies.

The onions, supplied by Taylor Farms, have been recalled following health warnings, yet Taylor Farms has not responded to inquiries. While about 5% of Burger King outlets have pulled onions, Yum Brands, owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, has taken similar precautions to prevent further health concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has deemed fresh onions the likely source of the contamination. Meanwhile, the FDA continues its investigation into the outbreak. Previous E. coli incidents, such as those affecting Chipotle and Jack in the Box, led to notable sales declines, highlighting the importance of consumer confidence for fast-food giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)