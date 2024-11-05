Left Menu

Sushain Wellness Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionize HealthTech

Sushain Wellness, a HealthTech platform, secured INR 1.8 crore funding from Prajay Advisors, marking a milestone in its mission to blend traditional healing with technology. This investment aids in expanding technological infrastructure and holistic services, catering to a rising demand for natural, tech-driven healthcare solutions.

Sushain Wellness and Wholeness Private Limited, a groundbreaking HealthTech platform, has successfully raised INR 1.8 crore in seed funding. The transaction was facilitated by Shah Advisors LLP, for the company which combines traditional healing practices with modern technology.

The funding, secured from Mumbai-based Prajay Advisors LLP, will bolster Sushain's mission to integrate systems like Ayurveda and Homeopathy with cutting-edge technological advancements. The capital injection is set to enhance Sushain's technological infrastructure and expand its holistic healthcare services, meeting the growing demand for natural, technology-driven solutions.

Sushain offers a comprehensive HealthTech platform that handles the entire healing process from consultation to prescription. The funding aligns with Prajay Advisors' focus on supporting innovative ventures, enabling Sushain to deepen AI integration and broaden service offerings.

