Rare Medical Evacuation Begins from Gaza Amid Crisis

In a rare and critical operation, over 100 patients suffering from severe trauma and chronic illnesses will be evacuated from the war-affected Gaza Strip on Wednesday. This initiative, spearheaded by the World Health Organization, marks a significant medical transfer from the beleaguered territory.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasized these evacuations as urgent yet isolated instances. "We have consistently called for long-term medevac solutions outside of Gaza," he stated, noting the 12,000 individuals still waiting to leave the enclave.

The forthcoming convoy will navigate through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel, thereafter transporting patients to the United Arab Emirates. A segment of this group will proceed to Romania, illustrating the international involvement in providing care for Gaza's afflicted citizens.

