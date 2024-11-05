Left Menu

Rare Medical Evacuation Begins from Gaza Amid Crisis

More than 100 patients, including children with trauma injuries and chronic illnesses, are set to be evacuated from Gaza in a rare medical transfer overseen by the World Health Organization. Despite these ad hoc measures, WHO reiterates the need for sustained medevac operations for the 12,000 awaiting transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:43 IST
Rare Medical Evacuation Begins from Gaza Amid Crisis
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a rare and critical operation, over 100 patients suffering from severe trauma and chronic illnesses will be evacuated from the war-affected Gaza Strip on Wednesday. This initiative, spearheaded by the World Health Organization, marks a significant medical transfer from the beleaguered territory.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasized these evacuations as urgent yet isolated instances. "We have consistently called for long-term medevac solutions outside of Gaza," he stated, noting the 12,000 individuals still waiting to leave the enclave.

The forthcoming convoy will navigate through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel, thereafter transporting patients to the United Arab Emirates. A segment of this group will proceed to Romania, illustrating the international involvement in providing care for Gaza's afflicted citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024