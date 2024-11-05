Health News Spotlight: Major Developments in Pharmaceutical and Lifestyle Sectors

In the latest health sector updates, Intra-Cellular Therapies announced that their schizophrenia drug successfully achieved the main objectives in a late-stage trial aimed at preventing relapses. This is a significant milestone, considering the high relapse rate among patients with schizophrenia.

In other developments, the UK has detected two more cases of a new mpox variant, increasing the total to three. This variant is linked to a global health emergency per the WHO, although the UK's health agency reports a low risk to the public. Additionally, the UK government intends to enforce smoking bans outside public institutions to alleviate health system pressures.

Meanwhile, Americans face supply and insurance challenges in accessing popular weight-loss drugs, and South Korea emerges as a testing ground for the sugar substitute allulose. In corporate news, CVS Health's new CEO will address patient costs, and Mankind Pharma reports a rise in profits due to high demand for chronic disease medication. Also noteworthy, the FDA extends Merus' cancer therapy review, and AstraZeneca progresses its obesity pill trials. Lastly, Sardinia's sheep farming industry is threatened by the bluetongue virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)