Left Menu

Health Headlines: Keytruda Pricing, Weight-loss Competition, and Fostered Clinical Trials

Current health news includes Merck's Keytruda facing government pricing, Lilly cutting weight-loss drug costs, Fresenius exceeding profit expectations, India's emerging clinical trial hub, J&J's lawsuit against Samsung Bioepis, AstraZeneca's breast cancer trial, a Trump-era grant hurdle, CDC's report on overdose decline, Gerresheimer's revenue revision, and e-cigarette market changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:29 IST
Health Headlines: Keytruda Pricing, Weight-loss Competition, and Fostered Clinical Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Merck anticipates its cancer therapy, Keytruda, will be included in the government's price-setting list in 2026, impacting its U.S. sales post-2028. The pharmaceutical giant foresees a sales dip after 2024, following record sales of $29.48 billion.

Eli Lilly slashed the prices of its Zepbound weight-loss drug to counter competition from compounding pharmacies and competitors like Novo Nordisk. The competitive landscape in the lucrative weight-loss market is shifting, prompting strategic pricing adjustments.

Fresenius, the German healthcare group, outperformed profit forecasts owing to robust performance in its drug unit, Kabi. This success triggered a 7% share price increase, marking a significant gain on Europe's STOXX 600 index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025