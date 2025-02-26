Health Headlines: Keytruda Pricing, Weight-loss Competition, and Fostered Clinical Trials

Merck anticipates its cancer therapy, Keytruda, will be included in the government's price-setting list in 2026, impacting its U.S. sales post-2028. The pharmaceutical giant foresees a sales dip after 2024, following record sales of $29.48 billion.

Eli Lilly slashed the prices of its Zepbound weight-loss drug to counter competition from compounding pharmacies and competitors like Novo Nordisk. The competitive landscape in the lucrative weight-loss market is shifting, prompting strategic pricing adjustments.

Fresenius, the German healthcare group, outperformed profit forecasts owing to robust performance in its drug unit, Kabi. This success triggered a 7% share price increase, marking a significant gain on Europe's STOXX 600 index.

