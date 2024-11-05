Delhi's Air Crisis: Health Impact Intensifies
Delhi's deteriorating air quality is severely affecting residents, with hospitals reporting a rise in respiratory issues. Doctors note that patients with pre-existing conditions like asthma and COPD are among the worst affected, and even those without prior health issues report symptoms. Experts predict worsening conditions.
In the face of worsening air quality, Delhi hospitals are recording an alarming increase in respiratory issues among patients.
Those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and even individuals without pre-existing conditions are reporting symptoms like chest congestion and headaches.
Doctors urge vulnerable groups to limit outdoor activities as the city battles rising pollution levels post-Diwali.
