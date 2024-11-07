Primordial Black Holes Thrive in the Early Universe

WASHINGTON - The James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled startling new data, revealing that primordial black holes in the early universe grew at an unexpected pace. These supermassive entities were detected much earlier than scientists had anticipated, challenging existing models of their formation timeline.

The surprising discovery suggests that these behemoths underwent episodes of rapid growth, leading researchers to reconsider how black holes amassed mass so swiftly in the nascent stages of the cosmos.

The findings from the Webb telescope provide crucial insights into the early evolution of the universe, reshaping our understanding of these enigmatic celestial giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)