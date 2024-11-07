Left Menu

Primordial Black Holes Thrive in the Early Universe

The James Webb Space Telescope revealed rapid growth in primordial black holes, challenging earlier beliefs about their formation timeline. These supermassive entities appeared sooner in the universe than previously thought, suggesting they underwent periods of intense growth. The findings offer new insights into black hole development in the early cosmos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:30 IST
Primordial Black Holes Thrive in the Early Universe

WASHINGTON - The James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled startling new data, revealing that primordial black holes in the early universe grew at an unexpected pace. These supermassive entities were detected much earlier than scientists had anticipated, challenging existing models of their formation timeline.

The surprising discovery suggests that these behemoths underwent episodes of rapid growth, leading researchers to reconsider how black holes amassed mass so swiftly in the nascent stages of the cosmos.

The findings from the Webb telescope provide crucial insights into the early evolution of the universe, reshaping our understanding of these enigmatic celestial giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024