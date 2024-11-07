Left Menu

Free Cataract Surgeries and Tele-consultation Services Boost Healthcare in Haryana

Haryana boosts healthcare with free cataract surgeries in 41 hospitals and tele-consultation services via PGIMS Rohtak. The state targets a surge in daily consultation calls from 1,700 to 7,000. Stringent measures are in place against hospitals violating Ayushman Bharat Yojana stipulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:52 IST
In a significant boost to healthcare accessibility, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced free cataract surgeries at all 26 government and 15 empaneled private hospitals in the state. The initiative aims to provide comprehensive ophthalmological care at no cost to the populace.

Additionally, the introduction of tele-consultation services by specialists at PGIMS Rohtak has been unveiled, modeled after the successful telemedicine practices at PGIMER Chandigarh. This initiative is particularly beneficial for residents in rural and remote areas, allowing easier access to specialized medical consultations.

Saini highlighted the ambitious target to escalate tele-consultation calls from the current 1,700 to 7,000 per day, illustrating the state's commitment to enhancing healthcare reach. Furthermore, strict actions have been outlined for any hospital violating the Ayushman Bharat Yojana guidelines, ensuring strict adherence to policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

