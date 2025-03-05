Government Expands Nursing Workforce to Improve Healthcare Access

The Government is taking decisive action to enhance primary healthcare access for New Zealanders by expanding and strengthening the nursing workforce. Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced a significant investment in nurse training and professional development, ensuring timely, high-quality services in local communities.

Key Initiatives to Strengthen the Nursing Workforce:

Expansion of Nurse Practitioner Training: The Government will increase training places for nurse practitioners specializing in primary care to 120 per year. This initiative will equip more nurses with the skills required to diagnose conditions, prescribe medication, and manage complex healthcare needs, reducing patient wait times and easing pressure on doctors.

Advanced Education for Primary Care Registered Nurses: Up to 120 primary care registered nurses will receive support for advanced tertiary education each year. This program enables registered nurses to gain advanced qualifications, allowing them to become registered nurse prescribers and potentially progress to becoming nurse practitioners.

Significant Government Investment: A total of $34.2 million will be allocated over five years to fund 120 nurse practitioner training places annually, starting in 2026. Additionally, $21.6 million will be invested over four years to accelerate the advanced education of registered nurses in primary care.

Better Access to Care Without a Doctor's Appointment: By increasing the qualifications and prescribing authority of registered nurses, more patients will receive timely care, including prescriptions, without necessarily needing to see a doctor. This will provide more convenient healthcare options for Kiwis and ensure better utilization of healthcare resources.

Retention and Attraction of Healthcare Professionals: These initiatives are part of the Government's broader plan to recruit and retain healthcare professionals. Efforts include attracting up to 400 graduate registered nurses into primary care roles annually and training and hiring more doctors to support the growing demand for healthcare services.

Minister Brown emphasized the importance of bolstering the nursing workforce to deliver immediate and long-term benefits for New Zealanders. "By empowering more nurses with advanced skills and qualifications, we can ensure that people receive the care they need, when they need it, while also reducing the strain on doctors and hospitals. Strengthening our health workforce is key to keeping healthcare accessible and local," he said.

These investments mark a crucial step toward creating a more resilient and efficient healthcare system that meets the needs of all New Zealanders.