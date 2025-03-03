Government Takes Bold Steps to Improve Healthcare Access for All Kiwis

The New Zealand Government is delivering on its commitment to fix the nation’s healthcare system, ensuring that Kiwis have better access to medical professionals and essential healthcare services. Under the leadership of Health Minister Simeon Brown, new initiatives will provide increased opportunities for doctors and nurses while also expanding digital healthcare solutions.

Major Investments to Strengthen Primary Healthcare

“Despite record investment in healthcare, many New Zealanders still struggle to secure a GP appointment, which in turn places added pressure on emergency departments,” says Minister Brown. “That’s why we are taking decisive action to boost healthcare access and workforce capacity.”

To address these challenges, the Government is introducing several key measures:

100 Clinical Placements for Overseas-Trained Doctors: A new two-year primary care training programme will provide placements for up to 100 overseas-trained doctors already living in New Zealand, ensuring they can work in primary care settings where they are needed most.

24/7 Digital Healthcare Service: A new round-the-clock digital platform will enable Kiwis to access virtual medical appointments with registered clinicians, including GPs and nurse practitioners. This service will: Offer video consultations for patients anywhere in New Zealand. Allow clinicians to issue prescriptions and order lab tests remotely. Ensure access to primary healthcare 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Starting from July 1, 2025, Health New Zealand will provide an uplift in funding for GP practices over three years. This initiative aims to:

Ensuring Long-Term Healthcare Sustainability

“We know New Zealand needs more doctors and nurses, and we are committed to creating pathways for them to enter the workforce,” Minister Brown says. “It makes no sense that overseas-trained doctors already living here cannot work in primary care due to limited training opportunities. By building on successful pilot programmes like the one in Waikato, we are fixing this gap and ensuring general practices get the staff they need.”

The Government’s record $16.68 billion health investment underscores its commitment to improving access to care, strengthening the workforce, and delivering better health outcomes for all New Zealanders. More details on additional measures to attract and retain healthcare professionals will be announced soon.

“With these steps, we are making sure New Zealanders can access the healthcare they need—when and where they need it,” Minister Brown concludes.