Alert: Expanding Bird Flu Testing on U.S. Farms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging farm workers to undergo bird flu testing, even if asymptomatic, following exposure to infected animals. This revised guidance coincides with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) expanded efforts to test milk for bird flu, reflecting heightened concerns over the virus's spread across dairy and poultry farms.

USDA data reveals that bird flu has impacted nearly 450 dairy farms across 15 states since March, although there have been no signs of mutations enabling easier transmission or person-to-person spread, according to CDC officials. Despite this, 46 human bird flu cases have been identified since April, although worker groups believe the number is underreported due to economic concerns and mild symptoms deterring testing.

Recent CDC studies highlight the growing threat, with 7% of tested dairy farm workers in Michigan and Colorado showing evidence of prior infection, even with no recall of symptoms. In response, the CDC recommends antiviral treatments like Tamiflu for high-risk workers and broader protective equipment guidelines. The USDA's detection of bird flu in pigs further underscores the urgency, given pigs' historical role in human pandemics.

