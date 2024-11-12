Left Menu

Stray Dog Attack: Eight Injured in Behda Sadat Village

In Behda Sadat village, a stray dog bit eight people, including six children. The victims received anti-rabies vaccinations at the Morna Primary Health Centre. Following the attack, angry villagers killed the dog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A stray dog bite incident in Behda Sadat village has left eight people injured, including six children, official sources reported on Tuesday.

The victims received prompt medical attention at the Primary Health Centre in Morna, said Satender Kumar, the centre's in-charge. The injured include Shan Mohammad, 75, and children aged five to twenty.

According to officials, local villagers, outraged by the attack, killed the stray dog responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

